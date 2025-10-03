Justin Langer Fires Warning To Australia, Rues Lack Of Stability In Batting Ahead Of Ashes: 'It Can't Be Healthy'

Australia's inconsistent batting order has been the subject of a debate. The Aussies will host England in a much-anticipated five-match Ashes series starting from November.

Justin Langer Points Out Instability In Australia

Apart from the opening slot, Australian selectors haven't really identified their best in each position. As per reports, states are allowed to test batters at various positions as instructed by the Australian selectors. Sam Kosntas and Usman Khawaja are expected to open the batting while Cameron Green, Steve Smith and Travis Head are expected to fill up the top six.

Former Australian coach Justin Langer feels Australia cannot take things for granted, as there is instability in the batting order.

As quoted by The Sydney Morning Herald, he said, "It's unprecedented that Australia go into an Ashes without a really solid top three. England are aware. There's a lot of talk about that. With their bowling attack, if they can exploit Australia's top order early, then you know that's where they'll be getting their optimism from," Langer said in Perth as quoted from The Sydney Morning Herald.

“I think Usman Khawaja has had six opening partners in a year. There's that instability. It can't be healthy. That's the truth. We're sort of getting to that point where we're having a shootout every year for the opening batter. The very fact that we're talking about it, and the public are a bit confused about it, that's saying something.”

Travis Head Could Be Australia's Trump Card In Ashes