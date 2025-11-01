K Srikkanth Erupts Over Yashasvi Jaiswal's Omission From India Playing XI In AUS T20Is: 'Not Sure Why He Isn’t Playing'

Suryakumar Yadav and Yashasvi Jaiswal during a practice session ahead of India's ICC T20 World Cup match against Pakistan, in New York | Image: ANI

Former Indian cricketer K Srikkanth has expressed concern over Yashasvi Jaiswal's exclusion from the Australia T20Is. The young Indian dynamo is yet to receive an opportunity to perform in the limited-over format.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has displayed sheer brilliance and has solid numbers in the IPL to back himself for the role. But Shubman Gill has held on to the role alongside Abhishek Sharma as India's regular T20I openers.

K Srikkanth Sounds Off Over Yashasvi Jaiswal's Exclusion From India T20Is

The former Indian chairman of selectors has raised questions over Shubman Gill's spot, as it restricts the accommodation of Yashasvi Jaiswal in India's playing XI in T20I cricket despite having strong IPL figures.

K Srikkanth also backed up the 23-year-old southpaw batter, saying that he can destroy the bowlers at the top if the management gives him the opportunity.

“Yashasvi Jaiswal is waiting in the wings. He’s not there in the team. With Gill’s inclusion, the overall balance has gone for a toss, so they aren’t sure of what to do.

"Jaiswal also came through the IPL and has an outstanding record in all formats and the IPL. I am not sure why he isn’t playing with a brilliant IPL and T20I record. Give him the same opportunities, he’ll destroy bowlers at the top,” K Srikkanth said in one of his videos on his YouTube channel.

India To Lock Horns With Australia In Hobart For 3rd T20I

Team India is coming off a tough defeat to Australia in the second T20I at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The visiting batters had an arduous time while batting, as Josh Hazlewood triggered a significant batting collapse.

Abhishek Sharma stood tall with a mighty 37-ball 68 and forged a clinical partnership with Harshit Rana, who scored 35 runs off 33 balls.

Australia chased down the target under 14 overs, with Marcus Stoinis scoring the match-winning double. The Mitchell Marsh-Travis Head partnership set the tone during the chase with a firm 51-run partnership. Josh Inglis continued by scoring 20 runs, while Mitchell Owen put up a 14-run cameo.