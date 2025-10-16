Kane Williamson Joins Lucknow Super Giants Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction as...

IPL 2026 Auction: New Zealand cricketer Kane Williamson went unsold at the last auction in the Indian Premier League, but he has now been brought onboard Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the upcoming mini-auction. On the special request of LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka, Williamson has joined the side as the strategic advisor as per a report on TOI.

“Kane’s strategic thinking and leadership played a pivotal role in New Zealand’s performances in the World Cup and Champions Trophy. He has had an impeccable record as an individual, as a captain," Goenka told TOI.

Williamson to Change LSG's Fortunes?

Williamson's addition should help LSG, who have not fared well over the past two seasons. And with reports of mentor Zaheer Khan parting ways with the franchise, the addition of Williamson should help. Williamson, a prolific batter himself, would bring a lot to the table in terms of experience, and more importantly the experience of the IPL. In 79 IPL matches, Williamson has amassed 2128 runs at a strike rate of 125.62 and an average of 35.47. With so much experience, Williamson would exactly know what it takes to build a successful T20 team. He can collaborate with head coach Justin Langer to form a solid team. In all probability, he will have a massive say in the auction that is set to take place soon.

Not just Williamson, English cricketer Carl Crowe has been appointed as the team’ spin coach, he has had prior IPL experience when he was associated with Kolkata Knight Riders.

Can Williamson-Pant-Langer Combine to Create Magic?