Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's Comeback Delayed? Perth Weather Forecasts Possibility of Rain During 1st ODI Between Ind-Aus

India vs Australia: The much-awaited international comebacks of - Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli - could be delayed. The reason is the weather at Perth that forecasts possibility of light shower on match day. The is a much-anticipated match and hence rain would play dampener to the whole occasion as the Optus stadium in Perth is expected to be packed to the rafters.

Will it Rain in Perth on October 19?

There is a slight possibility of rain in Perth on Sunday. To be precise, there is a 40 per cent chance of light shower as per Accuweather. While it rains or not remains to be seen, one thing is for sure - eyes would be on the skies. The humidity would also be on the higher side which would make proceeding uncomfortable for the players. The humidity is expected to be over 60 per cent.

For the unversed, India will play three ODIs and five T20Is versus the hosts in Australia. It promises to be a mouthwatering contest between two cricketing giants. Spotlight would firmly be on Kohli and Rohit as they are returning to international cricket after a long time. The duo last featured for India in their triumphant run at the Champions Trophy earlier this year. The two would be expected to get among the runs and silence their critics. There has been much speculation around their ODI future.

Where Will Rohit, Kohli Bat?

There is little doubt that Rohit would be opening the batting with India's newly-appointed ODI captain, Shubman Gill and Kohli would slot into his customary No. 3 spot.