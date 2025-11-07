Kane Williamson Ruled Out of New Zealand's ODI Series Against West Indies Days After T20I Retirement

New Zealand vs West Indies: Days after T20I retirement, star New Zealand batter Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the Kiwis' ODI squad for the forthcoming three-match series against West Indies, which is set to commence from November 16.

Earlier in November, Kane Williamson announced his retirement from the T20Is and will be missing the five-match 20-over series against West Indies. Instead of the white-ball formats, Williamson is likely to focus on the upcoming Test series against the West Indies.

Kane Williamson made his ODI debut in 2010 against India. In the 50-over format, Williamson played 175 matches and 167 ODI innings, scoring 7256 runs at a strike rate of 81.59 and an average of 48.69. He has slammed 15 centuries and 47 fifties in the ODIs for New Zealand.

Matt Henry Returns To ODI Squad For New Zealand

Even though Kane Williamson will be missing the upcoming ODI series against the Caribbean. But the series will see the return of Matt Henry for the Black Caps in the ODIs. Mitchell Santner will be leading the Kiwi squad for the series against the Caribbean.

New Zealand have been hit with a serious injury crisis after star cricketers like Mohammad Abbas, Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, and Ben Sears have ruled out of the series due to fitness concerns.

Black Caps Head Coach Rob Walter Hails Blair Tickner's Display Against England

While announcing the ODI squad for the West Indies series, New Zealand head coach Rob Walter showered praise on Blair Tickner for his impressive performance in the ODIs against England.

"We couldn't have asked for more from Ticks against England. He brought plenty of energy, and his pace and bounce proved to be a big test for some of the best batters in the world. It was pleasing to see him come in at short notice and perform at that level, and that's a testament to the hard work he's been putting in away from the group," Rob Walter said as quoted by ICC.

New Zealand are coming into the upcoming ODIs against West Indies after whitewashing England in a three-match 50-over format.

The first ODI match between New Zealand and the West Indies will be played on November 16 in Christchurch. Napier will host the second ODI fixture on November 19. Meanwhile, the final and third ODI match will be played on November 22 in Hamilton.