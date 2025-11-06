Tata Motors To Honour India Women's World Cup Winning Team With Brand New Tata Sierra SUV

The Indian Women's Cricket Team has been on cloud nine following their historic World Cup triumph on home soil. Harmanpreet Kaur became the first Indian captain in history to lift an ICC title after the Women In Blue beat South Africa by 52 runs in the final.

Tata Motors To Present Tata Sierra To Women's World Cup Winning Members

BCCI has already announced a whopping 51 crore prize money for the entire team. Tata Motors has announced that they will gift a brand new Tata Sierra SUV to each member of the Women's World Cup-winning team. Sierra, which happens to be one of Tata Motors' flagship models, is all set to be relaunched on November 25.

A statement from Tata Motors read, “The Company will be presenting the top-end model of the Sierra to each member of the team, applauding their indomitable spirit and recognizing their immense contribution and sacrifice in bringing glory to the country.”

Shailesh Chandra, MD and CEO, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd, said. “The Indian Women’s Cricket Team has made the entire nation proud with their extraordinary performance and remarkable win. Their journey stands as a true testament to determination and the power of belief, qualities that inspire every Indian.”

Harmanpreet Kaur Stamped History With Her Contribution In WC Final

The Indian captain is now the highest run-scorer in the Women's ODI World Cup knockouts. She got past Belinda Clark and has now racked up 331 runs in just four matches, only second to Alyssa Healy. Harmanpreet's 171 against Australia in the 2017 World Cup semi-final also stands out to be the highest in an ODI World Cup knockout fixture.

