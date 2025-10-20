Kane Williamson Set For International Return In New Zealand's Three-Match ODI Series Against England

New Zealand's Kane Williamson during the 1st ODI match against India, at Eden Park stadium, in Auckland | Image: ANI

Kane Williamson will return to international action for New Zealand when they host England for a three-match One-Day series. The series kicks off at the veteran cricketer's home ground at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

The former Blackcaps captain is currently on a casual contract with New Zealand Cricket. Kane Williamson had missed out on the Zimbabwe tour and the Australia T20Is to feature in county cricket and The Hundred.

Kane Williamson Set For International Comeback Against England In ODIs

Kane Williamson is making a long-awaited return to international cricket for New Zealand. The 35-year-old is currently recovering from an unidentified 'minor medical issue' in the past month, according to reports. It is the reason Williamson is not part of the Blackcaps in the ongoing T20I series against the Three Lions.

This will be Kane's first appearance for the Blackcaps since the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. New Zealand finished as the runners-up in the final after the Rohit Sharma-led Team India won the summit clash and lifted the title.

Apart from Kane Williamson, all-rounder Nathan Smith will also return to the international squad. The 27-year-old is currently recovering from an abdominal injury he suffered during the Bulawayo Test against Zimbabwe.

Nathan Smith has been out of action since then and has focused on his recovery to make a comeback, and is now fully fit to return.

Rob Walter Opens Up On Kane Williamson & Nathan Smith's Return To New Zealand Cricket

Rob Walter, head coach of New Zealand Cricket, expressed his delight at Kane Williamson and Nathan Smith's return to the side. He added that Williamson's experience and leadership in the team would be key for the side.

"Kane and Nathan have had to work hard to overcome their respective injuries and illness. We all know what Kane means to the Blackcaps - to have his skill, experience, and leadership back in the group is fantastic.

"Nathan's still relatively new to his international career, but he's impressed with his all-round skills and ability in the field," the Blackcaps head coach said in a statement.

Mitchell Santner will lead the charge against England in the One-Day series. He is currently in action for NZ against the Three Lions in T20Is.

New Zealand's ODI Squad For Three-Match Series Against England