Shreyas Iyer, Abhimanyu Easwaran in Spotlight as India-A Host Australia-A in 4-Day Game in Lucknow

India A vs Australia A, 1st Unofficial Test: Shreyas Iyer, Abhimanyu Easwaran would be in the spotlight when India A take on Australia A in a four-day game starting Tuesday in Lucknow. For a number of players, this unofficial Test match would be an opportunity to reinstate themselves as a red-ball player and make a case for themselves in front of the selectors ahead of the Test series against West Indies.

Iyer, Easwaran in Spotlight

It is a big game for seasoned Iyer, who will be looking to optimise this opportunity. On the other hand, Easwaran has been in the radar for sometime but is yet to make his red-ball debut. Both players have got truckloads of runs in the domestic circuit, but that does not seem good enough. As surprising as it may sound, yet-to-debut Easwaran has been part of the side for overseas tours of England, Australia and South Africa in the past. Other players like Dhruv Jurel, Sai Sudarshan and N. Jagadeesan would also like to get among the runs.