'Feel Happy': Karn Sharma Opens Up On Joy He Feels While Playing For Mumbai Indians After Massive Win Against Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians secured a thrilling win over Delhi Capitals to hand them their first defeat of the 2025 IPL season. The match saw a lot of occurrences take place during the game which saw batting and bowling performances from both sides. Karun Nair played a massive innings of 89 off 40 balls but it could not help Delhi Capitals cross the line in front of the 206 run target set by Mumbai Indians while batting first. Mumbai Indians saw their bowler Karn Sharma pick up three wickets as Delhi fell short of the target.

Karn Sharma Happy To Be Back With Mumbai Indians

Karn Sharma while speaking at the post match press conference revealed the joy he felt while playing for Mumbai Indians as he made his return to the side after 7 years. Karn Sharma played a vital role in Mumbai Indians' win over Delhi Capitals as amongst his three wickets, he picked up the key wicket of KL Rahul.

“I feel happy on coming back to Mumbai Indians after 6-to-7 years. I just wanted to continue from where I left off in 2017 for Mumbai Indians whenever I get the chance,” said Karn Sharma during the post match press conference.

Karn Sharma On His Key Role During IPL Clash Against DC

Karn Sharma played a key role during the IPL clash between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, as Mumbai successfully handed Delhi their first loss of the season after winning the match by 12 runs. Karn Sharma revealed that his role was to break partnerships and to take wickets, a role he played to perfection.

“When the situation was like that — they were going 10-15 runs per over — then my role was just to take wickets in between,” said Karn Sharma as he opened up on his role during the match.