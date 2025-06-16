Karun Nair Drops A Bombshell, Claims Veteran Cricketer Pushed Him To Hang Up His Boots: 'It's Crazy, But I Knew I Was Good Enough'

Vidarbha's Karun Nair celebrates his century during Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy final match against Kerala, at VCA stadium in Nagpur | Image: AP

ENG vs IND: Ahead of the India tour of England, Karun Nair has revealed that a notable Indian cricketer had contacted him and said to contemplate retirement after being left out of the India fold for a while. He added that the veteran urged him to be part of franchise cricket as the money would make him financially secure. However, Nair never let go of the dream of returning to India in Tests, and he fought a long battle to make a comeback to the Indian cricket fold.

Karun Nair Was Once Told To Retire And Only Play Franchise Cricket!

Karun Nair has made a triumphant return to the India fold after being announced as a part of the England squad. The domestic batter, who had been a shining star for Vidarbha, would make his comeback for the senior side in Tests. He lit up India A with his double century against the England Lions. However, there was a time when he was away from the Indian fold, and a notable Indian cricketer had urged him to retire.

"I still remember a prominent Indian cricketer calling me and saying I should retire because the money in these leagues would make me secure. It would have been easy to do, but I knew that regardless of the money, I would be kicking myself for giving up that easily.

"I was never going to give up on playing for India again. That was just over two years ago, and look where we are now. It's crazy, but deep down, I knew I was good enough," Karun Nair said, as per Mail Sport.

Karun Nair's Domestic Heroics Get Him His Spot Back In Team India

A smashing performance for the Delhi Capitals and a stellar domestic campaign had built Karun Nair's image as a person to be brought in at times of pressure. The batter was pivotal in Vidarbha's triumphant Ranji Trophy campaign, which had put him in the selectors' watchful eyes.

Karun Nair's relentless efforts in domestic cricket earned him a well-deserved spot in the India A squad for the England tour. A double century in the first test match solidified his chances of being a part of the main squad. Nair was announced as part of the senior men's team against England, and fans expect him to be named in the Playing XI.