  South Africa Pacer Kwena Maphaka Scripts World Record With Career-Best Figures Against Australia

Updated 10 August 2025 at 19:05 IST

South Africa Pacer Kwena Maphaka Scripts World Record With Career-Best Figures Against Australia

Kwena Maphaka made history with a 4/20 spell vs Australia, becoming the youngest pacer from a full-member nation to take a four-fer in T20Is. His career-best stunned the Aussie batting order.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Kwena Maphaka
Kwena Maphaka | Image: Instagram/@_kwena.maphaka_

Kwena Maphaka, the 19-year-old pacer for South Africa, has written history with his electrifying spell against Cricket Australia in the series opener clash at Marrara.

The Proteas Men pacer, who represents the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League. His pace-bowling capabilities had Australia struggling for runs in the game as Kwena Maphaka sealed a solid spell against the opposition.

Kwena Maphaka Pulls Off A World Record With Career-Best Figures vs AUS

At the unpredictable TIO Stadium in Marrara, South Africa opted to field first, and the decision turned out to be fruitful. The Proteas' bowling attack annihilated the Australian batters as they put up a stunning performance.

From Captain Mitchell Marsh to the swashbuckling Travis Head, most of the Aussie batters had a tough time facing the ball at Marrara, adding a lot of spice to the action.

19-year-old Kwena Maphaka unleashed his full potential against Cricket Australia after picking a record four for 20 spell in the series opener.

The four-wicket haul helped him attain a significant record as Kwena Maphaka has officially become the youngest bowler from a full-member cricket nation to take a four-fer.

Maphaka picked up the prized wicket of Tim David, who was putting up a stunning show with the bat. The 19-year-old also dismissed Mitchell Owen, Ben Dwarshuis and Adam Zampa.

The 4/20 spell from Kwena Maphaka was his career-best figure, which he picked up against the cricketing titans Australia in their first match of the three-game T20I series.

Australia Stun South Africa With Resolute Counter-Attack

South Africa stunned Australia with their bowling prowess in the series opener. But the hosts managed to pick up 178 runs on the scoreboard, courtesy of Tim Davis's 83-run blitz, which helped the Aussies regain momentum during the first innings.

Cricket Australia delivered a stunning counter-attack with the ball. Josh Hazlewood and Ben Dwarshuis picked up their respective three-wicket hauls to restrict the Proteas Men's momentum during the second innings.

Despite Ryan Rickleton's 55-ball 71, SA were restricted to 161/9. The Aussies picked up a win by 17 runs to open the T20I series.   

