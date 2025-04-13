Karun Nair's Heroics Not Enough! Delhi Capitals' Undefeated Streak Falls As Mumbai Indians Secure Thrilling Win By 12 Runs

The Delhi Capitals' undefeated streak has fallen, courtesy of the Mumbai Indians's brilliant pressure-building tactics over the hosts. At the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the Hardik Pandya-led side secured a thrilling win by 12 runs. DC looked poised for a win, but that one ball change may have turned the game in MI's favour. Karun Nair's comeback heroics felt like a personal win to several fans who have been rooting for him throughout domestic. Ashutosh Sharma threatened to pull off a heist, but MI put them well under pressure by pulling off a team hat-trick of run-outs to seal the win.

Mumbai Indians Secure Epic Win Over Delhi Capitals

Karun Nair announced his comeback in the big leagues with a spectacular knock, which will have the BCCI selectors talking about it. The 40-ball 89 has been one of the finest knocks in the IPL so far, and he stood out for the side. Jake Feaser-McGurk was dismissed for a duck, but Abhishek Porel kept it going with a 25-ball 33. The middle-order did not work out, as KL Rahul scored a low-par 15, while Tristan Subbs and skipper Axar Patel also fell below ten runs. Ashutosh Sharma and Vipraj Nigan tried to pull off a heist with the bat but were eventually dismissed at 17 and 14 runs, respectively.

Mumbai Indians put the pressure well with the ball as they managed to pick up timely wickets during the competition. Karn Sharma scalped three wickets which got him the Player of the match honours. Mitchell Santner picked up two wickets, including the crucial scalp of Karun Nair. Jasprit Bumrah and Deepak Chahar also picked up a wicket each.

MI Started Off Firm Against DC, Scored 205 On The Board

Mumbai Indians pulled off an explosive start with openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickleton powering the shots across the boundaries. However, the Indian Test and T20I skipper perished early in the game after being dismissed at 18. Rickleton and Suryakumar Yadav brought stability to MI before the stumper was dismissed at 412. SKY went on to forge a partnership with Tilak Varma before falling at 40. Varma secured a well-deserved half-century but was dismissed at 59. Naman Dhir held on to the innings towards the end and scored 38 off 17 balls to help MI reach 205 runs on the scoreboard.