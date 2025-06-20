Karun Nair Ignored, Two Debutants Instead? Ajinkya Rahane's Bold Predicted XI For 1st Test vs England at Leeds

India vs England: The Indian team, led by Shubman Gill, start a new chapter on June 20 at Leeds. The Indian side would be without Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for the first time in a long time - and hence it is no secret that the side is in transition. Ahead of the much-awaited Headingley Test, veteran Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane put on the predictor's hat and picked the XI Gautam Gambhir and Gill may trust.

‘Nair, Krishna Ignored’

Honestly, Rahane's predicted XI had a surprise. As per Rahane, Karun Nair and Prasidh Krishna may not get picked. He also reckoned there could be as many as two debuts. He reckoned Sai Sudarshan and Arshdeep Singh could make their Test debuts. Rahane reckons Yashasvi Jaiswal will open with KL Rahul. At No. 3, he has backed Sai Sudarshan, who would be followed by Gill at No. 4. It may be surprising for a few to see Dhruv Jurel at No 5 for Rahane and then Rishabh Pant will play at No. 6 as the keeper.

Also, Rahane has Ravindra Jadeja in the XI and has picked Shardul Thakur following his good show in the intrasquad match over Nitish Kumar Reddy. There is no Kuldeep Yadav in Rahane's XI as the pacers are Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep.

At the pre-match presser, Gill stressed on the fact that to win a Test a team needs to pick 20 wickets.

"Yes, definitely in Test matches, if you want to win a Test match, you can't win a Test match without taking 20 wickets no matter how many runs you score," Gill said.

ALSO READ: Gill Starts New Chapter on a Day Kohli Made His Test Debut 14 Years Ago

Rahane's predicted XI: