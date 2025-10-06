Karun Nair Returns To Karnataka Cricket After Stint In Vidarbha, India Batter Included In Ranji Trophy Squad

India batter Karun Nair in action during the Lord's Test against England | Image: AP

After spending two fruitful seasons with Vidarbha Cricket, Indian cricketer Karun Nair returns to action for Karnataka Cricket in the 2025-26 edition of the Ranji Trophy cricket tournament.

Karun Nair enjoyed his time in Vidarbha as he meticulously delivered consistent performances, which helped him find his way back to the Indian fold.

The Indian middle-order batter was named in Team India's squad for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series and also featured in the matches. Nair now returns to his state side before they begin their domestic campaign.

Karun Nair Named In Karnataka Squad For Upcoming Ranji Trophy Clash

Karun Nair returns to Karnataka Cricket after a two-season absence. The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has named the Indian batter in the squad for their opening Ranji Trophy match against Saurashtra.

The Indian cricketer was earlier part of the probables list, and the KSCA has announced his comeback for the state team in their opening Ranji Trophy game.

Apart from Karun Nair's return, the Karnataka Cricket side boasts some new faces in stars like Mohsin Khan, Kruthik Krishna and Shikhar Shetty. Mayank Agarwal will continue to lead the side as the skipper.

Karnataka Cricket's Ranji Trophy squad for the Opening Ranji Trophy Match

Mayank Agarwal (c), Karun Nair, R Smaran, KL Shrijith (wk), Shreyas Gopal, Vyshak Vijayakumar, Vidwath Kaverappa, Abhilash Shetty, M Venkatesh, Nikin Jose, Abhinav Manohar, Kruthik Krishna (wk), KV Aneesh, Mohsin Khan, Shikhar Shetty.

Karun Nair Ready To Make An Impact With Karnataka Cricket

In the two seasons he remained away from Karnataka Cricket, Karun Nair represented Vidarbha in domestic cricket and forged a clinical performance that put him on the map.

The Indian cricketer's performance helped Vidarbha emerge victorious in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy Final, where they defeated Kerala Cricket.

Unfortunately, Karun Nair failed to make it to the India squad for the West Indies Tests. The cricketer failed to impress with his performance in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, leading to his omission.