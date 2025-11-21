'Kept Changing Bowlers If They Didn’t Do Well In One Or Two Games': Former RCB Player Reveals The Franchise's Past Mindset

Former RCB player recently shared how players used to be scared of being replaced when he used to play for the franchise. He shared that the batters used to have a lot more respect than the bowlers and that the fear of being replaced added another layer of pressure faced by the bowlers in the early days.

Over the years, although the team featured star-studded players on the roster, they failed to get over the line. In his recent YouTube video, Mohammed Kaif shared how things were different in the past. He revealed, "There was a lot of respect for batters there before. People talk about Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, and Virat Kohli as always. They kept changing bowlers if they didn't do well in one or two games when I used to play. There would be long meetings. Everyone would tell them why you did this, did that. Everyone would panic."

He further added, "MI and CSK have won five times; these two panic very little and play the same team even if they win or lose. Things may have changed a bit now, though."

Kaif On RCB Making A Team Around Bowlers

Mohammed Kaif explained that one of the notable changes RCB brought into the team is maintaining a core group of players since last season. This change of theirs seemed to pay off as the franchise won their first-ever IPL Trophy last season.

Kaif shared, "Even Kohli has gotten out on zero, but he is a great batter. He knows to come back and gets the chance. But many players did not get that chance as there would be changes constantly. This change in RCB has come for the good because they are making a team of bowlers now. Bowlers have been told their roles clearly, and the plans are very clear too with backing."

The Former RCB Player Praise The Team Captain Of His Use Of Krunal Pandya