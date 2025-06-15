WATCH: Kevin Pietersen's Old 'Never Ever Count South Africa Out' Prediction Video Goes Viral After Proteas Defeat Australia In WTC 2025 Final

WTC 2025 Final: In one of the rarest events in the history of cricket, Australia were outsmarted by South Africa in the summit clash of the World Test Championship. Cricket fans and experts are not used to seeing the Aussies get outplayed in the summit clash of any ICC event, but the Proteas did the impossible. The South Africans have always been termed as chokers, but they can now do away with the tag after their iconic win against the Aussies.

Many believed that the South Africans, led by Temba Bavuma, took the easier path to reach the World Test Championship (WTC) Finals. South Africa played just 12 Test matches in the 2025 cycle, but they have now silenced their critics by beating the Aussies on the grandest stage of them all. South Africa won their second ICC trophy after a span of 27 odd years, and this might be the start of a new, glorious cricketing chapter in their country's history.

Kevin Pietersen's Old Prediction After SA's WTC 2025 Win Goes Viral

Australia were always touted to be the favourites to win the World Test Championship (WTC) against South Africa. Not many people had given South Africa a chance to emerge victorious against the mighty Aussies. Former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen is considered one of the brightest cricketing minds and is one of the stalwarts of the game.

After South Africa's iconic WTC win, one of Kevin Pietersen's old videos is going viral, where he can be heard asking people not to count South Africa out. 'South Africa have a decent team. Australia have a really good team, but never ever count South Africa out,' Kevin Pietersen says in the video posted by IPL franchise Delhi Capitals.

South Africa Drop Their 'Chokers' Tag

After the AUS vs SA WTC 2025 final, the star of the match, Aiden Markram, said that the Proteas players will be relieved that they don't have to listen to the 'chokers' remark again. Markram also added that there are other factors as well that motivated the South African team to go out and perform when the situation demanded. Markram was also adjudged the player of the match.