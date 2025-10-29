Navi Mumbai Weather Forecast, India vs Australia, ICC Women's ODI World Cup Semifinal: Will Rain Play Spoilsport?

Players of the two teams greet each other at the end of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and Australia at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam | Image: AP

Team India and Australia will face off in a pivotal semifinal clash, where the winner will march to the summit clash of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025.

The clash will be titanic as one of the finalists will be determined tomorrow. However, Navi Mumbai's weather has been unpredictable, with rain showers making a tremendous impact during games.

One of India's recent matches at DY Patil Stadium ended up being a washout, which could be a concern for both sides as they look to seal the deal tomorrow.

Is There A Rain Threat In Navi Mumbai? Check Out The Weather Prediction

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian Cricket Team is coming off a mixed campaign, with three wins and three losses in the seven matches they have participated in. One of the league stage encounters ended in a draw.

Australia, on the other hand, is running undefeated in the competition, securing six out of the seven wins, while one fixture was abandoned because of rain.

Fans visiting the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai for the India vs Australia semifinal clash will not have to worry about the weather. Sunshine is expected to be with haze at 03:00 PM IST, and the temperature would be around 31°C. As the sun sets, the temperature will also drop gradually.

The Weather Channel predicts that the precipitation percentage will remain under ten per cent throughout the match.

India & Australia Lock Horns For A Clinical Semifinal Clash

India and Australia will lock horns in a clinical clash which will determine one of the Women's World Cup finalists. The Women in Blue have fought their way into the top four following a stretch of losses, but have managed to make it in.

Australia will have enhanced confidence as they look to continue their undefeated streak in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025.

However, injury issues have struck both sides as two of the respective sides' key players have been injured ahead of the semifinal. The Aussies would have their fingers crossed for captain Alyssa Healy, who has been sidelined in the past two games due to a minor calf strain.

India Women will not have their in-form opener Pratika Rawal after she suffered an ankle injury during the Bangladesh fixture. Shafali Verma has been named as her replacement, and she has joined the India camp and begun training.