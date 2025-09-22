Kieron Pollard Bags Player of Series as Trinbago Knight Riders Clinch CPL Title For Record Fifth Time

CPL 2025: Trinbago Knight Riders created history as they bagged the silverware for the record fifth time. On Sunday, the Knight Riders beat Guyana Amazon Warriors by three wickets to clinch the title. The Knights had a dream season and Kieron Pollard was the standout star for them. Pollard's good show throughout the tournament also helped him bag the Player of the Series. Pollard contributed with the bat, with the ball and in the field in a big way.

‘Fantastic moment’

“It is a fantastic moment, not just for myself but also for my family who urged me to play cricket. And to the entire TKR team as well, could not have asked for anything better. The support of each and everybody from this TKR team is incredible. If you work hard at something, it might take time for things to happen, it is all about coming out and competing and having fun. We understand what is needed, I backed myself to hit the spinner and today we needed a quick cameo to settle the nerves and sometimes you have to make that first punch and it is also about understanding what is needed and also discipline to the approach which is what the team requires,” Pollard said at the post-match presentation.