  News /
  Cricket /
  • Kieron Pollard Ditches Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma; Picks MS Dhoni as 'Best Captain'

Updated 17 September 2025 at 14:33 IST

Kieron Pollard Ditches Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma; Picks MS Dhoni as 'Best Captain'

Kieron Pollard is an IPL veteran and someone who knows Indian cricket well.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Kieron Pollard, MS Dhoni
Kieron Pollard, MS Dhoni | Image: CPL/IPL
Kieron Pollard, veteran star, is a T20 beast. Pollard has played T20 leagues all across the world and even at the age of 38 - he clears any ground in the world with utmost ease. Pollard, who has been associated with the IPL since it's start, understands Indian cricket and the culture. Recently, when he was asked to pick his favourite T20 captain, most would have reckoned he would pick Rohit Sharma. He has played under Rohit at the Mumbai Indians and tasted success on innumerable occasions. But Pollard stumped us all as he ditched Rohit, as well as Virat Kohli. Pollard admitted that MS Dhoni is the best T20 captain. 

‘So, I’ll say, for me, MS Dhoni’

"Oo, best cricket captain. I’ve never played alongside him, but I’ve seen some of his tactics on the cricket field, and I really enjoyed MS Dhoni. I’ve really enjoyed, I really enjoyed his captaincy from afar, playing against him, being in the middle, seeing his tactics and stuff like that, I’ve enjoyed that. So, I’ll say, for me, MS Dhoni," said Kieron Pollard while speaking to News24. 

And then, he went on to lavish praise on Rohit as well. He recalled playing with Rohit during his U-19 days.

"I’ve played Under-19 cricket with Sharma since then, and playing international cricket alongside and against, and playing underneath, I think he’s a fantastic, fantastic cricketer. The records that he has in one-day cricket especially are just phenomenal, and he has led us as our captain to five championship trophies as well," said Pollard.

Pollard Firing in CPL

Pollard is currently featuring in the ongoing CPL where he is representing the Trinbago Knight Riders. He has been in ominous touch in CPL 2025. In one of the games this season against the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in Trinidad, he smashed seven sixes in eight balls. 

Published By : Ankit Banerjee

Published On: 17 September 2025 at 14:30 IST

