Kieron Pollard Goes Past David Miller, Quinton de Kock And Jos Buttler In Elusive List, Becomes First Fielder To Achive Rare Milestone In T20 Cricket
Kieron Pollard played 101 T20I games for West Indies and scored a total of 1569 runs at an average of 25.31 and with a strike rate of 135.15.
The Trinbago Knight Riders won the 2025 edition of the Caribbean Premier League after they defeated Guyana Amazon Warriors by 3 wkts. The summit clash was played in the Providence Stadium in Guyana, and the Knight Riders got the better of the Amazon Warriors. The Guyana Amazon Warriors had asked the Trinbago Knight Riders to chase down 130-odd runs, which they did in 18 overs and with three wickets remaining.
Kieron Pollard Scripts History In The Caribbean Premier League Final
Ex-West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard has now become the first cricketer to take 400 catches. Pollard is somebody who is equally good both with the ball and bat in his hands, and as far as his fielding credentials go, he is considered as one of the bests in the world. Pollard needed just three catches to get to this milestone, and he completed it with the catches of Quentin Sampson, Shimron Hetmyer, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Dwaine Pretorius.
List Of Players With Most Catches In T20 Cricket
- Kieron Pollard: 401* catches from 708 innings
- David Miller: 321 catches from 531 innings
- Jos Buttler: 287 catches from 465 innings
- Quinton de Kock: 286 catches from 404 innings
- Dwayne Bravo: 275 catches from 573 innings
Pollard Reflects On Trinbago Knight Riders' CPL Win
"It is a fantastic moment, not just for myself but also for my family who urged me to play cricket. And to the entire TKR team as well, could not have asked for anything better. The support of each and everybody from this TKR team is incredible. If you work hard at something, it might take time for things to happen, it is all about coming out and competing and having fun," said Pollard after Trinbago Knight Riders lifted their fifth Caribbean Premier League Trophy.
The star all-rounder batted for 12 balls in the final, and courtesy of three sixes, he scored a total of 21 runs in the summit clash with a strike rate of 175.00.
