Nicholas Pooran's Trinbago Knight Riders Create History, Defeat Guyana Amazon Warriors To Win Caribbean Premier League 2025

The 2025 edition of the Caribbean Premier League 2025 has come to a close and Nicholas Pooran's Trinbago Knight Riders defeated Imran Tahir's Guyana Amazon Warriors by three wickets. Guyana's Shai Hope and TKR's Nicholas Pooran have had a tournament to remember. Shai Hope scored 491 runs from 12 games, whereas Nicholas Pooran scored 426 runs from 13 matches. This is also the first time that Trinbago Knight Riders won a title away from Trinidad.

Trinbago Knight Riders Script History

The Trinbago Knight Riders have been one of the most successful teams in the history of the Caribbean Premier League 2025. The Nicholas Pooran-led side has now become the CPL champions for the fifth time. The Trinbago Knight Riders have been one of the most dominating sides in the history of the Caribbean Premier League and they have once again outplayed their opposition to win the title.

"Thanks for almighty. No words to describe this feeling. Waited 13 years for this moment. Before we talk about anything else, I just want to say thank you for the love and support to each and every member of this TKR squad. It is about getting the ego out of the way, we lost the last 5 years and a lot of things were said like: guys are old and their time is past and I guess every single person answered the call," said Nicholas Pooran after the Knight Riders defeated the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

The Knight Riders were asked to chase 130 runs to win the title and they did it comfortably with 12 balls and three wickets remaining in their innings.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders: As It Happened

The Guyana Amazon Warriors won the toss and they opted to bat first in the summit clash of the Caribbean Premier League. TKR's Saurabh Netravalkar broke Guyana's back as he claimed three crucial wickets including the likes of Ben McDermott, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Dwaine Pretorius. In their quota of 20 overs, Guyana managed to score only 130 runs.