Ex-India Cricketer Slams Pakistan’s Shameless Tactics to Boycott Match Against India in T20 World Cup: 'They Thought To Save Face'
Kirti Azad slammed Pakistan’s boycott of the T20 World Cup match against India, calling it a face-saving move. He added India should’ve withdrawn to protest terrorism after the Pahalgam attack.
Former India cricketer Kirti Azad calls Pakistan's decision to boycott the group-stage match against India a tactic to save face, as they know that they couldn't win against the Men in Blue.
Following Bangladesh's boycott, Pakistan has stirred more drama after it called for a boycott of its group-stage match against India. While they did not give out any concrete reason for the boycott, the drama has escalated, leaving the ICC in a major dilemma.
Kirti Azad Criticises Pakistan's Move To Boycott T20 World Cup
Kirti Azad believes Pakistan wanted to avoid facing the Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India to save face, knowing they had little chance of winning the tournament.
The ex-Indian cricketer also said that India should have withdrawn from the T20 World Cup as well to send a message against terrorism following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.
"Pakistan knows it can't win. So it thought to save face... India had a great opportunity when 26 people were killed in Baisaran (valley in Pahalgam). India shouldn't have played in the World Cup then... This would have sent a message internationally that we are against terrorists and that Pakistan is the biggest terrorist state," Kirti Azad said, as per ANI.
ICC Responds To Pakistan Government's Boycott
The Pakistan government has made its intentions clear that the team will not take the field for the upcoming Group A fixture. The India-Pakistan match was supposed to happen on February 15 in Colombo.
While the International Cricket Council (ICC) is yet to receive an official communication from the PCB, they have called the team's selective participation 'difficult to reconcile.'
"The ICC hopes that the PCB will consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of," the statement from the ICC mentioned.
Team India kicks off its campaign against the USA on February 7 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. On the other hand, Pakistan will face the Netherlands on the same day at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
