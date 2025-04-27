KKR's Biggest Strategical Flaw Led To Their Downfall In IPL 2025? Defending Champions In Hot Waters After PBKS Clash

IPL 2025: Defending Champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are having a season to forget, and the game against Punjab Kings (PBKS) did not help their cause too. The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings match at the Eden Gardens ended in a no result as rain played spoilsport.

Kolkata do have a lot of issues with their batting and playing combination, but their bowling isn't delivering either. On a two-paced Eden Gardens wicket, Kolkata ended up conceding 201 runs against the Punjab Kings. A star-studded bowling lineup with eight overs from Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy is expected to choke the opposition, but nothing of that sort is happening with the three-time champions.

Chetan Sakariya and Harshit Rana registered economies of over 13 each. The defending champions might very well lose out on the playoff spot and can end up winning only eight matches as things stand now.

Kolkata Knight Riders' Biggest Strategical Flaw Under The Radar

The IPL is a very long tournament, and teams often bank on momentum. From the very start of the eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League, KKR have been unsure of their playing combination. But their biggest flaw has been underutilizing Andre Russell with the ball in his hands.

Now Russell is a hard-hitter who loves to belt the bowlers, but his bowling exploits too played a pivotal part in KKR winning their third championship last year. Russell interestingly is the bowler to take most wickets in the middle over phase since IPL 2024.

In all the seasons of the IPL, 232 bowlers have taken 15 or more wickets in the IPL. What may come as a shock to many is the fact that Russell's strike-rate of 9.26 in 2024 is the best among them. If the stats are to be taken into consideration, then KKR have definitely missed an old trick.

Pacers With Most Wickets In Middle Overs (7-15) Since IPL 2024

Andre Russell (KKR): 16 wickets

16 wickets Harshal Patel (SRH): 12 wickets

12 wickets Pat Cummins (SRH): 12 wickets

12 wickets Hardik Pandya (MI): 11 wickets

11 wickets Harshit Rana (KKR): 9 wickets

Dissecting Kolkata Knight Riders' Playoff Qualification Scenario

The Kolkata Knight Riders have played 9 games in the IPL, and the season hasn't gone according to their expectations, considering the kind of players that they have on paper. KKR have ended up winning only three out of them. Every game from here on is a do-or-die match for the Knight Riders.