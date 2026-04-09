Punjab Kings Star Prabhsimran Singh Voices Support For IPL's Impact-Player Rule: 'It Is A Great Opportunity For Young Players'

IPL 2026: Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh has shared his views on the ‘Impact Player’ rule in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Before the start of the 19th edition of the IPL, star cricketers such as Axar Patel and Shubman Gill had criticized the rule.

The Impact Player regulation has sparked considerable debate, with several players voicing concerns about its effect on the game. Critics argue that it has diminished the role of all-rounders. Following widespread criticism, the BCCI has stated that it will review the rule after the 2027 season.

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Prabhsimran Singh Opens Up On ‘Impact Player’ Rule In IPL

Speaking at a media round table, Prabhsimran Singh said the rule benefits younger players by giving them more opportunities to play. He acknowledged that many cricketers have raised objections to it.

“As a youngster, I see the Impact Sub rule as a great opportunity for young players, and I have said this several times. Many don’t like it because, obviously, a team can take more high-risk decisions when a player—be it a batter or bowler is added to the side,” Prabhsimran Singh said.

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Prabhsimran Singh's Numbers In IPL

Prabhsimran has been a loyal member of Punjab Kings since making his IPL debut in 2019. He rose to prominence after his stellar performance in the 2025 season, when he scored 549 runs from 17 matches at a strike rate of 160.52 and an average of 32.29.

The 25-year-old has played 54 matches and 53 innings in his IPL career, amassing 1,385 runs at a strike rate of 151.03 and an average of 26.13. He has registered one century and seven half-centuries.

Currently, Punjab Kings sit second in the IPL 2026 standings with five points and a net run rate of +0.637. The Kings have played three matches so far, winning two, while one was washed out.