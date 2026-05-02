KKR Bowling Coach Hints At Matheesha Pathirana’s Possible Debut In IPL 2026 Against SRH: 'He's Been Around The Group'

IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Ishan Kishan’s Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 45th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, May 3.

The Knight Riders have struggled in the ongoing season, managing just two wins while suffering five defeats in eight matches. Their clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) was abandoned due to heavy rain in Kolkata.

KKR currently occupy eighth place in the IPL 2026 standings with five points and a net run rate of -0.751.

Amid their slump, KKR received a boost when star pacer Matheesha Pathirana joined the camp on April 19. However, the Sri Lankan quick is yet to make his debut for the franchise this season.

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Will Matheesha Pathirana Make Debut For KKR? Tim Southee Reveals

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, KKR bowling coach Tim Southee addressed Pathirana’s availability, stating that the team management would decide after assessing the conditions. Southee confirmed that Pathirana has been bowling well in training.

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“Yeah, he’s arrived. He’s been around the group for a little bit now. So, we’ll look at conditions and make a decision on the side that we think’s best for tomorrow’s game. He’s been bowling well at training and it’s great to have him as a part of the side,” Southee told reporters.

He added that team selection involves several considerations.

“Yeah, you take a number of things into consideration for selection. Obviously, the balance of the side, the make-up of your team. Here in the IPL, your overseas combination has to change when you make those adjustments. So, those decisions will be taken into account along with the conditions we expect tomorrow,” he explained.

Matheesha Pathirana's Numbers In IPL

During the IPL 2026 mini-auction, KKR secured Pathirana’s services for a staggering ₹18 crore, far above his base price of Rs. 2 crore.