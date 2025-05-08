Operation Sindoor: Punjab Kings' IPL 2025 Home Clash Against Mumbai Indians At Dharamsala Shifted To Ahmedabad: Reports

The IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians could be shifted to Ahmedabad from the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. The decision has been taken after India successfully conducted the “Operation Sindoor” during the early hours of Wednesday.

India Executed Operation Sindoor In Early Hours Of Wednesday



In a first of a kind mission, India launched a precise and coordinated attack to target nine terror camps. Key locations were targeted as a joint operation by the Indian Army and Indian Air Force, killing more than 100 terrorists as per reports.

This came in the aftermath of the heinous terrorist attack at the Baisaran valley in J&K’s Pahalgam on April 22. 26 civilians were killed in this brutal and barbaric attack.

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Match Shifted From Dharamsala

It has now been learnt that Punjab will now take on Mumbai at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad instead of hosting at the Dharamsala Stadium. Gujarat Cricket Association secretary Anil Patel confirmed to The Times Of India that Ahmedabad will host the PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 clash.

PBKS's home match at Dharamsala against Delhi Capitals on Thursday is likely to go ahead as planned. Several flights to Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Gwalior, Kishangarh, and Rajkot have been cancelled until May 10.

Punjab are currently third in the points table with 15 points, while Mumbai are in the 4th place with 14 points. Both teams stand a very good chance of making it to the IPL 2025 playoffs and wouldn't want any distractions which would derail their playoff hopes.