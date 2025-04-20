KKR Coach Opens Up On Abhishek Nayar's Return, Feels He Will Have 'Positive Impact' On Defending IPL Champions

IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 39th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on Monday, April 21st.

The defending IPL champions had a poor start to the 18th season of the cash-rich tournament, winning just three matches and conceding four defeats after their first seven fixtures in the 2025 edition.

In their previous match of the IPL 205, KKR conceded a humiliating 16-run defeat against Punjab Kings, where the Knights failed to chase down a 112-run target set by the Punjab-based franchise.

Earlier on Saturday, April 19th, the Kolkata-based franchise took to their social media handle and announced the return of Abhishek Nayar to their coaching lineup. Nayar will be the franchise's assistant coach, alongside Ottis Gibson.

Abhishek Nayar was the assistant coach in the 2024 season, when KKR clinched the IPL title. However, he became Gautam Gambhir's assistant in Team India's coaching setup. Recently, there have been reports that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sacked Abhishek Nayar following Team India's poor display at the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-2025.

'It's Great To Have Abhishek Nayar Back': Carl Crowe

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, KKR spin-bowling coach, Carl Crowe said that it's great to have Abhishek back in the franchise. He also hoped that Abhishek's return to the dugout would have a positive impact on the franchise.

"Abhishek Nayar has been around the franchise for a long time. A very popular member of the coaching staff. The players have communicated with him regularly for a number of years. So it's great to have Abhishek back and no doubt have a positive impact. The players certainly appreciate all the support he gives them. It's great to have him back," Crowe said on the eve of KKR's match against GT in Kolkata.

KKR Stand In Sixth Place On IPL 2025 Points Table