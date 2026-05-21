KKR Qualification Scenario: Can Kolkata Qualify For IPL 2026 Playoffs After Win Over Mumbai Indians?

KKR vs MI, IPL 2026: Kolkata beat Mumbai by four wickets to keep their playoff hopes alive. Kolkata were clinical in their approach and held their nerves in clinch victory on Wednesday at the iconic Eden Gardens. With the win, KKR have got 13 points and have a game still left. They moved to the sixth spot in the points table with the well-earned win.

Can KKR Qualify?

Yes, there is no doubt that the three-time champions are still in the hunt but it is a stiff order for them as they have to hope a couple of other results go their way. It is no more in their control and that is exactly how competitive the IPL can be. With a spot still left for the playoff, there are multiple teams in the fray to make it. While KKR is one of them, Punjab Kings happen to be another who also have a game to go and are in the fifth spot in the points table with 13 points. They are ahead of KKR thanks to their superior Net Run Rate. Also, Rajasthan Royals are in with a real good shot, they are currently sitting pretty in the fourth position with 14 points. For them, a win would seal the deal.