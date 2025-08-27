KKR's Heartwarming 'IPL Won't be Same Without You' Post After R. Ashwin's Retirement Goes Viral

Ravichandran Ashwin, India's veteran allrounder, announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League on Wednesday. In a lengthy post, Ashwin thanked all the franchises he was part of and the support he received.

"Would like to thank all the franchisees for all the wonderful memories and relationships over the years and most importantly the @IPLand the @BCCI for what they have given me until now. Look forward to enjoying and making the most of what’s ahead of me," he thanked his IPL franchises.

He also revealed his future plans. He said he would now look to play overseas T20 leagues. His sudden announcement on Wednesday triggered massive flow of reactions from all quarters.

‘IPL won’t be the same without you’

In fact, Kolkata Knight Riders, a franchise he never played for also came up with a heartwarming post for the legendary allrounder. Calling him ‘Ash Anna’, KKR claimed that IPL will never be the same without him.

KKR Post: ‘IPL won’t be the same without you, Ash anna, Wishing you the very best for what’s next!’

Rated highly in the IPL circuit, Ashwin has been a veteran with 187 wickets in the cash-rich league. He has represented five franchises and has played some match-winning knocks with the bat as well.

BBL Next For Ashwin?

Could very well be! Ashwin is now free to play in any T20 league across the globe.