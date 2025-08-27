REASON! Did R. Ashwin Snub BCCI, IPL by Retiring as he Wanted to Play International Leagues?

Veteran India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from the cash-rich Indian Premier League in a stunning move. He took to social media to make his decision public. Since his announcement, social space is flooded with comments and reactions on his move. But, what exactly prompted him to take a call like this?

Big Bash League Next?

In his lengthy post on X, he made it clear that he would be exploring various other overseas leagues. In his post, he clearly mentions, 'my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today'.

Now, that he is no more bound by a BCCI contract, he can feature in other leagues across the world. One never knows, you could very well see Ashwin featuring in the BBL or The Hundred soon.

"Would like to thank all the franchisees for all the wonderful memories and relationships over the years and most importantly the @IPLand the @BCCI for what they have given me until now. Look forward to enjoying and making the most of what’s ahead of me," he thanked his IPL franchises.

Ashwin Found His Space in T20

In the IPL, he picked up a total of 187 wickets and still is the fifth highest wicket-taker. In his IPL tenure, he has represented five franchises and has played some match-winning knocks with the bat as well.