R. Ashwin Announces Retirement From IPL in a Shocking Move

In what can be labelled as a shocking move, veteran India star Ravichandran Ashwin has announced his retirement from Indian Premier League on Wednesday morning. The ace allrounder took to his social media to make his decision public. In his post, he thanked all the franchises he played for and the relationships he formed over the years.

‘My time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today’

"Special day and hence a special beginning. They say every ending will have a new start, my time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today🤓. Would like to thank all the franchisees for all the wonderful memories and relationships over the years and most importantly the @IPLand the @BCCI for what they have given me until now. Look forward to enjoying and making the most of what’s ahead of me."

An Indian cricketing stalwart, Ashwin was also very special in the IPL. In the IPL, he picked up a total of 187 wickets and still is the fifth highest wicket-taker. In his IPL tenure, he has represented five franchises and has played some match-winning knocks with the bat as well. He had the knack of always reinventing himself and that is what kept him relevant for almost two decades.

Will Ashwin Play Foreign T20 Leagues?