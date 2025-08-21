KKR Skipper Ajinkya Rahane Steps Down From Mumbai Domestic Captaincy Role, Says 'Right Time To Groom New Leader'

India's Ajinkya Rahane addresses a press conference ahead of the first test match between India and Bangladesh at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore | Image: ANI

Ajinkya Rahane, captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders, has decided to step down from domestic captaincy. The veteran cricketer publicly announced his decision on social media.

In a social media post, Ajinkya Rahane highlighted that it is the right time to make way for a new captain at the helm and groom them for the role.

Ajinkya Rahane Steps Down As Skipper Of Mumbai Domestic Cricket

While not being in the Indian fold, Ajinkya Rahane has served as the captain for the Mumbai Domestic Cricket Team. The veteran cricketer has been a guiding force to the young talent at the MCA and has also led the domestic side towards championship wins.

With the new domestic cricket season approaching soon, Ajinkya Rahane has decided to step down from the captaincy role at Mumbai Cricket, paving the way to groom a new leader for the side.

Ajinkya Rahane expressed his delight at leading the Mumbai Cricket Team towards championship wins. The veteran cricketer added that he remains committed to delivering his supreme best as a cricketer for the side.

"Captaining and winning championships with the Mumbai team has been an absolute honour. With a new domestic season ahead, I believe it's the right time to groom a new leader, and hence I've decided not to continue in the captaincy role.

I remain fully committed to giving my best as a player and will continue my journey with MCA to help us win more trophies. Looking forward to the season," Ajinkya Rahane wrote on Instagram Stories.

Ajinkya Rahane Stepping Down Makes Way For Shreyas Iyer To Become The New Leader

Ajinkya Rahane's decision to make way for a new captain highlights huge possibilities. Stepping down from the captaincy role before the domestic season may suggest that the team management has decided to groom a new talent as the captain in domestic cricket.

One of the names who would succeed Ajinkya Rahane might be Shreyas Iyer. The cricketer has done a phenomenal job in the IPL while captaining the Punjab Kings and leading them to the final.

After the unfortunate snub from the Asia Cup, reports suggest that Shreyas Iyer could be Rohit Sharma's successor in Team India as the new ODI captain.

With the ODI World Cup 2027 approaching, Iyer looks like a top prospect to lead the Men in Blue after falling short in the 2023 edition at home.