KKR Star Cameron Green Faces Heat After Dismal Show Vs SRH In IPL 2026: 'He Doesn’t Fit In This Team'

IPL 2026: Australian all-rounder Cameron Green has come under heavy criticism after failing to perform in the first two matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Green made headlines during the mini-auction ahead of IPL 2026 when Knight Riders acquired the 26-year-old for a massive Rs. 25.20 crore, making him the most expensive overseas player in IPL history.

During KKR’s defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Green did not bowl a single over and produced a sluggish batting performance. He managed just two runs from two balls at a strike rate of 100.00 before being run out in the sixth over.

The Kolkata-based franchise suffered a humiliating 65-run defeat to SRH in the sixth match of IPL 2026 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Thursday, April 2.

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Harbhajan Singh Slams Cameron Green Following Poor Performance Vs SRH

Speaking on his official YouTube channel, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh said that Green does not fit into the current KKR squad. He suggested that the team management should bring in Tim Seifert to the playing XI in place of Green.

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“I feel that Cameron Green doesn’t fit in this team, and the simple reason is that he isn’t bowling. The team should bring in Tim Seifert and have him open the innings, because if Cameron Green isn’t going to bowl, there are better options available purely as a batter. That option is Seifert. Then there’s Rovman Powell, who could also be played,” Harbhajan said.

He further added that KKR need to make significant changes to their playing XI after losing their first two matches.

“Now suddenly KKR’s team must be feeling the pressure because they have lost both of their first two matches, one at home and one away. If they want to make a comeback from here, they need to fix a few things. First, they have been hit hard in both matches, first by Mumbai and now at home by SRH,” he added.

KKR Hold Ninth Place In IPL 2026 Standings

Earlier, Cricket Australia issued an official statement confirming that Green has been advised not to bowl due to a lower-back issue.

KKR’s bowling attack has been weakened in IPL 2026 after both Harshit Rana and Akash Deep were ruled out. If Green returns to bowling, it could help strengthen the franchise’s depleted attack.