Updated May 7th 2025, 08:40 IST

KKR Star Varun Chakravarthy Reacts to Indian Army's 'Operation Sindoor' in Pakistan in Wake of Pahalgam Terror Attack

Operation Sindoor: Kolkata Knight Riders star Varun Chakravarthy reacted to Indian Army's successful operation in the wake of the Pahalgam Terror Attack.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Varun Chakravarthy Reacts on Operation Sindoor
Varun Chakravarthy Reacts on Operation Sindoor | Image: Varun Chakravarthy Instagram/ IPL

Operation Sindoor: Ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League game between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday, star cricketer Varun Chakravarthy took to his social media account and posted a picture of Indian Army's successful ‘Operation Sindoor'. 

India Avenge Pahalgam Terror Attack

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 which resulted in the deaths of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, the Indian Army launched a decisive strike on Pakistani terror camps in the wee hours of Wednesday. While the Indian Indian Air Force (IAF) has confirmed that there has been no loss to man or machine on the Indian side, they also revealed that there was a total of nine strikes in Pakistan and PoK. The Indian government emphasized that the strikes were "focused, measured, and non-escalatory," deliberately avoiding Pakistani military installations.

Meanwhile, 

Published May 7th 2025, 08:37 IST

