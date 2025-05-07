KKR Star Varun Chakravarthy Reacts to Indian Army's 'Operation Sindoor' in Pakistan in Wake of Pahalgam Terror Attack

India Avenge Pahalgam Terror Attack

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 which resulted in the deaths of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, the Indian Army launched a decisive strike on Pakistani terror camps in the wee hours of Wednesday. While the Indian Indian Air Force (IAF) has confirmed that there has been no loss to man or machine on the Indian side, they also revealed that there was a total of nine strikes in Pakistan and PoK. The Indian government emphasized that the strikes were "focused, measured, and non-escalatory," deliberately avoiding Pakistani military installations.