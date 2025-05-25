'Aap Par Humein Garv Hain': KKR Stars Pay Special Tribute To Indian Armed Forces Ahead Of Their Last IPL 2025 Game Against SRH

IPL 2025: Defending Champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) end their campaign in the eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League with a high-octane clash against Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Fate has taken a massive turnaround for both KKR and SRH this season. Coincidentally, both these sides played the summit clash of the Indian Premier League last year, but this year, they have been knocked out of contention.

Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad and Ajinkya Rahane's Kolkata Knight Riders have encountered similar problems and have met the same fate. Both these sides revolutionized how the IPL was meant to be played in 2024. But this year, with the pitches getting better for the bowlers, the saliva rule returning into the scheme of things, KKR and SRH haven't been able to be that dominating with the bat this season.

KKR Salute The Bravehearts Of India, The Armed Forces

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had halted the IPL for nearly 10 days to stand in solidarity with the Indian armed forces. The IPL was called off for a brief period as tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the inhuman and brutal Pahalgam Terror Attack that took place on April 22, 2025. Much ahead of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders clash, the defending champions posted a special message for the Indian Armed Forces as a symbol of tribute to their unmatched bravery and patriotism for the country.

Something similar had happened during the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals clash that was played in the Wankhede stadium. The Mumbaikars showed up to the stadium with a giant tifo expressing their gratitude for the Indian armed forces. The clip soon went viral on social media.

KKR And SRH Look To Bid Adieu To IPL 2025 In Style

Both Kolkata and Hyderabad, the winners and the runners-up of IPL 2024, have had a season to forget this year. Now all they can do is come back stronger next year and reclaim their lost glory.