KKR Strongest Predicted XI vs SRH: WIll Cameron Green Retain His Place?

The onus will be on Kolkata Knight Riders to capitalise on home advantage when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens on Thursday. Reeling from a defeat against the Mumbai Indians, the IPL 2024 champions need to renew their IPL credentials with all guns blazing on their home turf.

Riding on Finn Allen and Ajinkya Rahane's sensational opening partnership, the IPL 2024 champions posted a whopping 220 runs on the board. They looked on course towards 250, but the MI bowlers didn't provide enough room for the KKR batters to utilise their skills.

Before deciding on the playing XI, KKR need to address a few areas of concern. Cameron Green didn't bowl in the last match, raising a lot of concerns. Later, Cricket Australia clarified that the all-rounder wasn't permitted to bowl owing to a lower back injury.

KKR posted a video of Green bowling in the nets, and if that directs towards a positive direction, Green should be one of the first names on the list.

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Varun Chakaravarthy's underwhelming form, too, could be a concern for KKR. Despite India lifting the T20 World Cup, the mystery spinner wasn't at his best in the tournament. It could be a temporary issue, but KKR management needs to take a call before it is too late.

KKR vs SRH Head To Head

Total Matches: 30

KKR: 20

SRH: 10

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KKR will rely heavily on their home games and with three consecutive games coming up ahead, their focus will be to pile up maximum points.

Predicted KKR XI vs SRH