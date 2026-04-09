Shubman Gill in TROUBLE; BCCI Fines Gujarat Titans Captain After Win Over Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026

DC vs GT, IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill finds himself in trouble as BCCI punish him. Gill is in trouble with the Indian board for maintaining a slow over rate during the game at the Arun Jaitley stadium on Wednesday. Gill has been slapped with a fine of Rs 12 lakh.

Gill FINED

For the unversed, this is his first offence of the season, joining Shreyas Iyer for the same rule-break twice, and Abhishek Sharma for showing displeasure at the umpire.

“Gujarat Titans (GT) Captain Shubman Gill has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match No. 14 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi,” the IPL said in a statement.

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“As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Gill was fined INR 12 lakhs.”

Following the one-run win, Gill confessed he was ‘pleased’ with the batting as they posted a mammoth score.

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"Definitely very pleased, 210. We always thought on this wicket, we are 10-15 runs above par. It won't be like even when we were batting in the death, it wasn't easy to hit the big boundaries, just hitting, the slowness of the wicket. And we thought if we bowl well, we should be able to win this one. (on his batting) Yes, definitely. Now I just need to sleep and see how I wake up tomorrow," Gill said at the post-match presentation.

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