'Mohammed Shami With New Ball is Threat': Ex-KKR Star Warns Ajinkya Rahane & Co. Ahead of IPL 2026 Clash vs LSG

KKR vs LSG, IPL 2026: Spotlight would be on veteran India pacer Mohammed Shami when Kolkata Knight Riders host Lucknow Super Giants at home on Thursday. Shami, who was among the wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad, would be expected to put in another good show at his home ground in Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Ahead of the game, ex-KKR star Aakash Chopra too reckoned Shami would be a big threat for the home side with the new ball.

‘Shami was absolutely outstanding’

"LSG have won only one match, and they have lost one. They lost to Delhi and won against Hyderabad. They actually won a good match. Shami was absolutely outstanding in the previous game. Four overs, nine runs, 18 dot balls, and two wickets. The focus will be on him," Chopra said.

"He will be expected to pick up wickets with the new ball, whether it's Rahane, Finn Allen, or Cameron Green at No. 3. Shami with the new ball will be a threat. I feel you might see M Siddharth bowling with the new ball because neither Finn Allen understands spin nor is Rahane able to play big shots against spin. If I were you, I would do that," he added.

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In two games thus far, Shami has picked up three wickets at an economy of 4.62. Given his form, he would be a key member for his side in IPL 2026.

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