KKR vs LSG, IPL 2026, LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants
KKR vs LSG, IPL 2026, LIVE Streaming Details: In what promises to be a cracker of a game, Kolkata host Lucknow at the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata on Thursday.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
KKR vs LSG, IPL 2026: Looking for their first win of the season, Kolkata Knight Riders get ready to host Lucknow Super Giants. Kolkata have just got a point after their game against Punjab Kings got washed out. On the other hand, Lucknow have played two and won one. Lucknow has a formidable line-up and hence it will not be easy for the home side. In all probability, ace spinner Sunil Narine is set to make a return, while uncertainty over Varun Chakravarthy remains.
KKR vs LSG, IPL 2026, LIVE Streaming Details
When Will The KKR vs LSG IPL 2026 Match Take Place?
The KKR vs LSG IPL 2026 Match will take place on Tuesday, April 9.
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Where Will The KKR vs LSG IPL 2026 Match Take Place?
The KKR vs LSG IPL 2026 Match will take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
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At What Time Will The KKR vs LSG IPL 2026 Match Start?
The RR vs MI IPL 2026 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.
How To Watch The KKR vs LSG IPL 2026 Match Live Streaming?
Fans in India can watch the KKR vs LSG IPL 2026 Match live on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.
How To Watch The KKR vs LSG IPL 2026 Match Live Telecast?
The live telecast of the KKR vs LSG IPL 2026 Match will be available on the Star Sports Network.
KKR vs LSG Probable XII
KKR Probable XII: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (WK), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy/Navdeep Saini, Blessing Muzarabani, Vaibhav Arora
LSG Probable XII: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Shahbaz Ahmed/M Siddharth, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi