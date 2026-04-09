WATCH | Babar Azam SNAPS at Journo When Compared With Virat Kohli Amid PSL 2026: 'Your Misconception...'

PSL 2026: Veteran Pakistan batter Babar Azam seemed to have lost his cool when a journalist compared his finishing skills to that of Virat Kohli. Babar was asked the question after Peshawar Zalmi beat Hyderabad Kingsmen by four wickets on Wednesday. In the game, Babar hit 43 off 37 balls. His innings featured six fours. The journalist asked Babar why he is unable to finish games like Kohli. The journalist also asked Babar to react on the comparisons with Kohli.