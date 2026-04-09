WATCH | David Miller Sits Alone In Dressing Room Heartbroken After No-Single Gaffe During DC-GT IPL 2026 Match

DC vs GT, IPL 2026: David Miller was gutted as he could not get his side over the line in a tight finish on Wednesday at the Arun Jaitley stadium. Following the loss, a heartbroken David Miller was spotted sitting alone in the dressing-room. Going by the clip that the Capitals shared on X, it is clear that Miller is unable to get over the one-run loss.

Miller remained unbeaten on 40 off 21 balls. His knock was laced with three sixes and three boundaries. Miller is now facing backlash for denying a single off the penultimate ball of the match.

DC shared the clip and captioned it as: 'Backing our Tiger, always.'

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In the video, one can also see Capitals coach Hemang Badani walking upto him to console him.

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Following the loss, DC captain Axar Patel admitted that his side could have been smarter in the chase. He also pointed how crucial wickets falling regularly did not help them.

"Yeah, obviously the way we are playing, I think both teams played a very good, I think, a very good cricket. And yeah, I think, this type of close game, you can, you know, point out anything. So I think, yes, we played very good cricket. As I said earlier, in a close chase, in a close game, you can point out a lot of things. But I think in the chase, I think we could have played smarter. The crucial time at which the wickets fell, I think if that hadn't happened, we could have finished the chase earlier," Patel said at the post-match presentation.

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