KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2026, LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch

KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Eyeing their first win of the season, Kolkata Knight Riders would host a red-hot Punjab Kings. The game promises to be a cracker as there is lots to look forward to. Spotlight would be on Punjab captain Shreyas Iyer, who also happens to be the former KKR captain. Iyer knows the ground well and that should help slightly. On form, Punjab start favourites despite Kolkata playing at home.

KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2026, LIVE Streaming Details

When Will The KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match Take Place?

The KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match will take place on Monday, April 6.

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Where Will The KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match Take Place?

The KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match will take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

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At What Time Will The KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match Start?

The KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

How To Watch The KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match live on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.

How To Watch The KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match Live Telecast?

The live telecast of the KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match will be available on the Star Sports Network.

KKR vs PBKS Probable XII

Kolkata Knight Riders (probable): Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Finn Allen, Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Manish Pandey/Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora/Navdeep Saini/Umran Malik, Varun Chakravarthy, Blessing Muzarabani, Kartik Tyagi