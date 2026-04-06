'MS Dhoni Didn't Approve it...': Ambati Rayudu Lambasts CSK Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad's Shocking Death Over Tactic vs RCB in IPL 2026 Match

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2026: Former CSK star Ambati Rayudu has called out current captain Ruturaj Gaikwad's puzzling death-overs strategy. While slamming Gaikwad's negative ploy, Rayudu also recalled MS Dhoni never approving of the particular strategy. Chennai concede 78 in their final four overs and that eventually hurt the franchise as they lost the match by 43 runs. As per Rayudu, Gaikwad should have done the basics right rather than focusing on the conventional strategies.

‘MS didn’t approve of using that kind of angle’

“They’ve tried that in practice sessions over the years, but it never translated into games because MS didn’t approve of using that kind of angle in the depth. Even as batters, we found it easy to counter those deliveries - if you stand just half a foot outside the crease, the angle is completely nullified," Rayudu told ESPNcricinfo.

"I think that’s an area they need to review. Sometimes, it’s better to stick to conventional strategies: good yorkers, well-pitched slower balls, keep it simple and basic," Rayudu added.

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Brevis Return on Cards? Uncertainty Around MSD Grows

Having lost all their three matches till now, CSK find themselves in a corner and sans MS Dhoni - the problem may only mount further. The problem is there is no clarity over his return tough he has been spotted at the nets on Saturday. While there is still no confirmation on Dhoni's return, Dewald Brevis may feature in CSK's next game against Delhi Capitals. CSK head coach has hinted at Brevis' return for the game on April 11. Brevis' return is bound to boost the batting order of the franchise. He was spotted getting throwdowns on the eve of the game against RCB. He was defending most of the balls coming at him.