KKR’s Winless Run In IPL 2026 Prompts Deep Discussion Between Ajinkya Rahane And Abhishek Nayar

IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) winless streak in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 continued after the franchise suffered a humiliating five-wicket defeat to Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 25th match of the tournament at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, April 17.

GT skipper Shubman Gill received the 'Player of the Match' award following his 86-run knock from 50 balls at a strike rate of 172.00. He slammed eight fours and four sixes during his time on the crease.

The Knight Riders have displayed sluggish performances at the start of IPL 2026. With such a poor beginning to the season, KKR’s hopes of qualifying for the playoffs are already diminishing.

Following the defeat to Gujarat Titans, the Kolkata-based franchise occupies the bottom spot in the IPL 2026 standings with just one point and a net run rate of -1.149.

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Ajinkya Rahane, Abhishek Rahane Exchange Deep Conversation After Defeat To GT

Soon after the match concluded at the Narendra Modi Stadium, KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane and head coach Abhishek Nayar were seen engaged in a deep conversation. Many on social media speculated that it was a heated exchange, though this cannot be confirmed merely from visuals. Neither Nayar nor Rahane has commented on the incident.

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Ajinkya Rahane’s poor run in the 19th edition of the IPL continued, as the KKR skipper was dismissed for a golden duck in the first innings. GT pacer Mohammed Siraj removed Rahane on the fourth delivery of the opening over.

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KKR's Poor Form In IPL 2026 Persists

In the ongoing IPL 2026, Rahane has played six matches, scoring 152 runs at a strike rate of 147.57 and an average of 30.40.

KKR have played six matches so far, suffering five defeats. Their only point came against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 6, when the match was washed out due to rain at Eden Gardens.