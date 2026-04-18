Varun Chakaravarthy Registers Unique Feat For KKR Despite Lean Patch In IPL 2026

IPL 2026: Varun Chakaravarthy has now become only the third player to reach the milestone of 100 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after Sunil Narine and Andre Russell.

Sunil Narine leads the charts of most wickets for KKR with 196 scalps to his name, according to the data from CricViz. Following Narine is Andre Russell, who has taken 122 wickets for the Kolkata-based franchise. At the third pot sits Chakaravarthy, who now has 100 wickets for KKR.

Chakaravarthy reached the milestone after registering bowling figures of 2/34 in 4 overs against the Gujarat Titans on Friday.

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In the match, he dismissed GT batters Jos Buttler and Washington Sundar.

Notably, Varun Chakravarthy has mirrored his team, the Kolkata Knight Riders', struggles in the IPL 2026 season, as the match against the Gujarat Titans marked the first time he managed to take wickets in the tournament so far.

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Coming to the GT vs KKR match on Friday, Shubman Gill's brilliant 86 off 50 balls guided GT to a five-wicket win in Ahmedabad.

Chasing an 181-run target, GT completed the proceedings in 19.4 overs, with Gill anchoring the innings and contributing with eight fours and four sixes. This win marked GT's third consecutive victory, lifting them to fourth place on the IPL 2026 points table with six points from five matches, while KKR remain winless and bottom of the table.