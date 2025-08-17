KL Rahul Falling Behind In The Race For Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection? Ex-India Cricketer Drops A Bombshell

India's KL Rahul during a practice session ahead of the match against New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy, 2025, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai | Image: ANI

With the Asia Cup 2025 fast approaching, Indian cricket fans are standing by for the Board of Control for Cricket in India's decision regarding the final squad.

Team India is the defending champion, and the Board is expected to send its best men for the action in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

As the Asia Cup selection chatter intensifies, calls to incorporate KL Rahul in Team India have significantly increased, as he has helped maintain stability in the top order. The veteran's performance has been commendable lately, and it spreads across all formats.

KL Rahul Slipping Back In The Asia Cup Selection Race, Says Former Cricketer

Putting KL Rahul in the mix may bolster Team India's chances in the Asia Cup. The selectors would also aim to put forth a squad that will fight for wins against their opposition in the upcoming Asia Cup. Aakash Chopra also lauded the wicketkeeper-batter's qualities.

But the former cricketer believes KL Rahul's options are minimal since the opening order is already stacked. Additionally, with Shubman Gill also being in the mix, things would be extremely hard for the veteran.

"He cannot play as an opener because the opening story has ended for now. Sanju Samson is there with Abhishek Sharma; Yashasvi Jaiswal is behind them, and Shubman Gill is also in line. Four people are already standing," Akash Chopra said in one of his videos on YouTube.

Key Players Are Available To Join Team India For Asia Cup 2025

While KL Rahul's position remains under scrutiny, Team India has two strong cricketers ready for the action at the upcoming Asia Cup.

Team India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav has reportedly cleared a fitness test after coming off a sports hernia surgery.

The Indian captain has been training at the BCCI COE in Bengaluru ahead of the tournament and has received the green light. SKY is expected to be a part of the Asia Cup squad as the skipper and return to action for Team India.