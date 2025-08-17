'It Is Tricky State': Ravichandran Ashwin Underlines The Biggest Challenge For Indian Management Ahead Of Squad Selection For Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025: There is a lot of chatter around India's squad for the upcoming 2025 edition of the Asia Cup and the calls that the selectors are expected to make. As compared to the ODI and the Test team, India's T20I unit looks settled. The 'Men in Blue' are yet to lose a T20I series since their second World T20 win in 2024, and this speaks volumes about the kind of form that the Indian T20I team is in right now.

R. Ashwin Highlights The Challenge For The Selectors

Various reports have been claiming that Shubman Gill is being looked at as one of the reserve openers for the Asia Cup. India's top four looks fairly settled, and it has now been more than twelve months that Gill featured in a T20I game for India. The Test skipper was also picked as India's travel reserve in the T20I World Cup.

ALSO READ | SA Head Coach Backs Aiden Markram, Believes Skipper Close To Reaching Peak Form Despite Recent Series Defeat

Former India player Ravichandran Ashwin feels that Yashasvi Jaiswal is ahead of Shubman Gill in the pecking order, and he might be included in the side as India's reserve opener.

"Shubman Gill had an outstanding series. Can he return to the squad? Sanju Samson has had a fabulous run as a T20 opener for India. So I think it is a tricky state for the selectors. Can Shreyas Iyer make a comeback? There is a lot of decision-making that the selectors have to make. Even if there is a lot to talk about, the Indian T20I side has been a successful unit," said Ravichandran Ashwin while speaking on his YouTube Channel.

India's Road To World T20 2026 Starts With Asia Cup