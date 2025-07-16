KL Rahul Has Been in Virat Kohli's Shadow? Ex-England Star Makes Tall Claim Ahead of Manchester Test

England vs India: KL Rahul has been in sublime touch lately, but that has not helped India win. During the Lord's Test, Rahul hit a classy century in the first essay, and for a very long time in the second, he seemed to be looking set to take his side over the line. He was eventually dismissed for 39 as India went onto lose the game by 22 runs. Following the Test, ex-English cricketer Owais Shah claimed that up until now - Rahul was in Kohli's shadow.

'He's been in the shadow of Kohli'

"I think he's been in the shadow of Kohli. With Kohli at the crease, he was always going to be your main batsman and Rahul was under the radar. But this is his time to flourish. This is the first series without Virat Kohli. Look at the batting order, yes Shubman Gill has done really well, I wasn't expecting it. I did not think he had it in him to do what he's done so far," he said while speaking on ‘Beard Before Cricket’ Podcast.

"But I still feel KL Rahul is the best batsman in the batting line-up who you should be able to rely on. And it is time for him to deliver the sort of numbers his technique and temperament promise. I feel KL, over 10-15 matches, may just outscore Shubman Gill. I think we will see him really come about in the next 12 months," he added.

KL Key at Manchester

In-form Rahul would once again be the key for Team India at the top of the order. His role at Manchester would be important as the wicket at Old Trafford historically offers pace and bounce.