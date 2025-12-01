KL Rahul Lavishes Praise on Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli After India's ODI Win in Ranchi: 'They Make Oppositions Look Silly'

Ind vs SA: India's stand-in captain KL Rahul was all praise for senior stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after their masterclass on Sunday in Ranchi against South Africa in the 1st ODI. While Rohit hit a belligerent fifty, Kohli went onto smash his 52nd ODI ton. To be precise, Rohit hit 57, while Kohli smashed a memorable 135 off 120 balls.

Following the win, Rahul said that the seniors duo make oppositions look silly when they are in the middle.

‘Watching Rohit and Kohli play like that is always fun’

“Watching Rohit and Kohli play like that is always fun. They've made oppositions look silly and show why they are who they are. I've seen this for a long time, but it’s a lot more fun to see them around in the dressing room," he said after the match.

Advertisement

“I’d be lying if I said there were no butterflies in my stomach. We’re playing ODI cricket after a while and there’s some expectation,” Rahul admitted.

Rahul also spoke about his new role at No. 6. He said that he has been given that role and he reckons he is developing in that position. In the opening ODI, he hit a marvelous 60 off 56 balls.

Advertisement

RoKo 2.0