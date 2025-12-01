'Still Looking To get Better': Virat Drops Subtle Hints On ODI World Cup 2027 Aspirations After 'Kohlifying' Ranchi With Historic 52nd ODI Ton

The king's march continues. Virat Kohli, courtesy of his 52nd ODI ton, has given a statement that he is not done yet and he more hungrier than ever to score runs in the final phase of his legendary international career. In the first India vs South Africa ODI that was played in Ranchi, Kohli looked batting extremely easy on a track that had demons of its own. Kohli ended up hitting seven maximums in his innings, something which he has rarely done while batting in the fifty-over format.

The beauty of One Day Internationals is the fact that a batsman gets time to construct his/her innings, and the format is an amalgamation of the T20I and the Test format. Kohli going after the bowlers at the very start of his innings is something that he doesn't do, but he has reinvented his game and has completely altered the grammar of how he likes to construct his innings.

Virat Kohli Gives Brief Insight Into His Mindset

There has been a lot of chatter about how Virat Kohli's ODI future is uncertain. Prior to the first IND vs SA ODI, various media reports had also claimed that a few BCCI office bearers, head coach Gautam Gambhir, and chief selector Ajit Agarkar wanted to set a roadmap for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, but Virat's stellar hundred in the Ranchi ODI has put these rumours to rest.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently shared a video where Virat Kohli talks about his mindset and how he looks to get better each day. Virat's statements and his recent performances certainly go on to testify that the legendary 'Chasemaster' has a lot of cricket left in him.

"For me, the core word is awareness. Being aware of situations, being aware of your own feelings and thoughts when you succeed and fail. You try to be in the most central spot. I have put in a considerable amount of work over the years. I'd say that I am in that place now. I am still looking to get better, that is where I am," said Kohli in the video.

Virat Kohli Creates History